Kore Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kore Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 233,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,823,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT opened at $380.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $382.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.67.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

