Kore Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50,558 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO opened at $532.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.96. The firm has a market cap of $209.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $399.16 and a 1 year high of $533.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

