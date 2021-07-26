Kore Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,257 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Argus lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Shares of MS opened at $94.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $97.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.44.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.