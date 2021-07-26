Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $781,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,751 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

Walmart stock opened at $142.43 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $959,580,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

