Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $586,000 Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,401 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

BK stock opened at $49.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

