Kore Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 119.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 208,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 960,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,445,000 after acquiring an additional 227,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 115,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 979.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 260,074 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $49.59 on Monday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.99.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

