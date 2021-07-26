Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. FMR LLC raised its position in Cameco by 45,417.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cameco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 25,709 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $17.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

