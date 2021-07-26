Kore Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

