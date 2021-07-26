Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,997 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after buying an additional 1,073,317 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $4,700,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 586.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 391,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 481.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 244,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in SM Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

SM Energy stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 6.13.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.