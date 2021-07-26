Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,878,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $176,300,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after purchasing an additional 955,863 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,283,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,326,000 after purchasing an additional 905,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Egon Durban sold 113,628 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,341,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,308,190 shares of company stock valued at $330,298,879. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DELL stock opened at $96.55 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.11 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

