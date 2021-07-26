Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Achieves $87.54 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $87.54 million and $5.13 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.84 or 0.00275726 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00125747 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00145495 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006776 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,925,719 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.