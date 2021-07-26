KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.27

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 1649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $662.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.38.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $71.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 104.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNOP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 61,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter.

About KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

