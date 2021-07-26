KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 77.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.3%.

NYSE:KNOP opened at $20.03 on Monday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $654.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.45.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $71.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

