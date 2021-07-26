Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $47.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.73.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,505 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,324,000 after buying an additional 981,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,813,000 after buying an additional 1,161,047 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,021,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,198,000 after buying an additional 340,431 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

