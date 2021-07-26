Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.73.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of KNX opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.40. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.