Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 168,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 17,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.