Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €72.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 19.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KGX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €87.17 ($102.55).

KGX traded up €2.16 ($2.54) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €89.96 ($105.84). 136,692 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €89.21. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

