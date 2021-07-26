Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Lowered to $135.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.77% from the stock’s current price.
KMB has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.
Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.05. 63,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,231. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
