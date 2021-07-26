Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Lowered to $135.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.77% from the stock’s current price.

KMB has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.05. 63,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,231. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.