Kennicott Capital Management LLC Takes $383,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 100,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 5,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.03. 241,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,795,834. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

