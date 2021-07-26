Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 8.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $19.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $21.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 26.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KW shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

