Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,681,000 after acquiring an additional 49,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 464,313 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 313,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after purchasing an additional 37,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,436,000 after purchasing an additional 38,941 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.89.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $770,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James Healy purchased 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,920.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 41,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,087 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $113.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.48. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

