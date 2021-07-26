KARMA Price Down 89.8% Over Last Week (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 88.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KARMA has traded down 89.8% against the dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $43.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005809 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00078410 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.