Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 48,224 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $13,687,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

JMIA opened at $22.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 3.68. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

A number of brokerages have commented on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

