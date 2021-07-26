Julius Bär Gruppe’s (JBAXY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

JBAXY opened at $12.88 on Thursday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

