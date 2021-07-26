Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JBAXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

