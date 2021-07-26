JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,900 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Quotient were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quotient by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,653,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 583,983 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Quotient by 1.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,295,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 856,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 147,156 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Quotient by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 644,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 52,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 298,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quotient in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of QTNT opened at $3.22 on Monday. Quotient Limited has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Quotient had a negative return on equity of 6,699.81% and a negative net margin of 250.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

