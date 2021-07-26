JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 7,016 Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $291.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.50. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.