JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,118 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth about $22,816,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,776,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 371.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 714,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 562,704 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth approximately $8,847,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 51.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $13.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $679.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.55.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,350.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $191,235.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187 in the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

