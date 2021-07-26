JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 9,145” Price Target for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JET. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,908.33 ($129.45).

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 6,102 ($79.72) on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 52-week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The stock has a market cap of £12.91 billion and a PE ratio of -66.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,395.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

