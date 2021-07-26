JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by SageGuard Financial Group LLC

SageGuard Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.12.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,819,493. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.