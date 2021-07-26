JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $188,000 in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The 3D Printing ETF by 301.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The 3D Printing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The 3D Printing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The 3D Printing ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The 3D Printing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of PRNT opened at $37.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96. The 3D Printing ETF has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $27.13.

