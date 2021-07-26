JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $162,000 Holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $318,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 108,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of AXDX opened at $7.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $17.82.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $42,466.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,372.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $169,432.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,787.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $454,451 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.