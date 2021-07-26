JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 20.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TH stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Target Hospitality Corp. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $360.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.05.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 million. Analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TH shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.15.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

