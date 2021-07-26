JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 232 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX opened at $106.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $76.70 and a one year high of $106.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.