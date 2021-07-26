Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Decreased by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.6% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

JNJ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.12. 209,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,545,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.