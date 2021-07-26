Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,257 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,090,000 after purchasing an additional 734,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,252,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.46. The company had a trading volume of 20,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,678. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

