Jobchain Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and approximately $204,871.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jobchain has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Jobchain alerts:

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,036,758,293 coins. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

