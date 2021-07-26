JMP Securities Raises The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $85.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.41.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.02.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,180,358 shares of company stock valued at $84,632,412. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 53,493 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,049,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,687,000 after buying an additional 75,696 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 17,087 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

