Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 7 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $5.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,654.50. 25,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,534. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,438.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,667.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,540.74.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

