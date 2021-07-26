Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in The Boeing by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,595 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, lifted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.43.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.04. 200,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,427,422. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.03. The company has a market cap of $130.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

