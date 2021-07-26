Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.39.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.12. 20,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,970. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,154. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

