Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

ADBE traded down $5.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $620.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,322. The stock has a market cap of $295.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $631.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $554.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,646. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

