Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $4.66 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,881 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 2.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 36,739 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,495,000.

SCHP traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.49. 58,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,812. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.46. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

