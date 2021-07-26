Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,602. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.02. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $18,306,515.70. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,180,358 shares of company stock worth $84,632,412. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

