JELD-WEN (JELD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect JELD-WEN to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. JELD-WEN has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect JELD-WEN to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JELD. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

