Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€201.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €197.27 ($232.09).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

ETR SAE opened at €139.60 ($164.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €151.10. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a 1-year high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.