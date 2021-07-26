Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Boston Beer Company, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Boston Beer in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $685.00 price objective on the stock.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,094.13.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $701.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,009.76. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $693.21 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625 in the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

