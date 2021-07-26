Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $186.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $172.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.