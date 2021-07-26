Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,425 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Therapeutics Acquisition were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Therapeutics Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,765,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,859,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 209,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,091,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:RACA opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68. Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

Therapeutics Acquisition Profile

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp., doing business as Research Alliance Corp. I, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in the United States.

