Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 58,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $154,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $144,533.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,401 shares of company stock worth $1,419,508. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.